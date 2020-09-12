Police: 2 hospitalized in 'targeted' SW Atlanta shooting

article

Police are investigating a Southwest Atlanta shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street early Saturday morning.

Investigators confirm with FOX 5 that both victims were taken to Grady and are in critical but stable condition.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

According to police, they have reason to believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Officials have not yet identified either victim or what led up to the shooting.

Advertisement

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.