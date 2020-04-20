Police: 2 arrested in DeKalb County drag racing bust

Two people were arrested over the weekend after a drag racing bust in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police noticed a large number of vehicles on Saturday driving into the North DeKalb Mall parking lot to allegedly drag race.

Police said many cars drove off as officers arrived, but some "weren't so fast."

April 20, 2020 - Suspects Samuel Gonzalez and Fahd Essafar (DeKalb County PD)

Two men were arrested for reckless driving.

The suspects have been identified as Fahd Essafar and Samuel Gonzalez. They were taken to the DeKalb County Jail.