Police: 2 arrested, charged with murder of 3-year-old

Two people were arrested in connection with the July deadly shooting of a 3-year-old child in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, 21-year-old Ashley Kelly was arrested on August 10.

Ashley Crystal Kelly (Atlanta Police Department)

Denzal Thomas, 23, was also arrested and charged, police said.

Denzal Marcus Thomas (Atlanta Police Department)

The shooting happened at about 11:04 a.m. at 3310 W. Manor Lane SW in West Manor on July 28.

Officers arrived to find family members had already transported the child to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding with a gunshot wound to the head.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Toddler dies after accidental shooting in southwest Atlanta

Early in the investigation police said the shooting appeared to be a tragic accident. The 3-year-old boy reportedly got hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police say the child's mother and boyfriend were on scene when officers arrived.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Thomas and Kelly were charged with felony murder and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Both were booked into the Fulton County jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.