Police: 2 arrested after shooting in elementary school parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County Monday night.
It happened in the parking lot of Narvie J. Harris Elementary School.
According to police, two adult suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The DeKalb County School District said an adult and a juvenile were shot. According to police, they are hospitalized and are listed in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.