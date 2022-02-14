Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: 19-year-old killed in wreck while racing in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspected 19-year-old street racer has died after a crash Saturday afternoon in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers were called to the site of a fatal crash shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on South Cobb Drive wet of Cobb Parkway.

According to officials, a 1997 Honda Prelude driven by 19-year-old Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta was heading eastbound when he lost control while on a left curve.

Police say the car spun out, crossed into the westbound lanes, and crashed into the front of a white Ford Explorer driven by 37-year-old Antti Toivonen.

Gutierrez was rushed to Wellstar Kennesaw Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Toivonen was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators believe that Gutierrez was racing another vehicle at the point when he lost control.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call 770-499-3987.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE