Police: 19-year-old killed in wreck while racing in Cobb County

A suspected 19-year-old street racer has died after a crash Saturday afternoon in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers were called to the site of a fatal crash shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on South Cobb Drive wet of Cobb Parkway.

According to officials, a 1997 Honda Prelude driven by 19-year-old Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta was heading eastbound when he lost control while on a left curve.

Police say the car spun out, crossed into the westbound lanes, and crashed into the front of a white Ford Explorer driven by 37-year-old Antti Toivonen.

Gutierrez was rushed to Wellstar Kennesaw Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Toivonen was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators believe that Gutierrez was racing another vehicle at the point when he lost control.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call 770-499-3987.

