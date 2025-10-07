Police: 16-year-old shot by Uber driver outside Dunwoody Waffle House

The Brief Teen girl, 16, shot outside Dunwoody Waffle House around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 5; in critical but stable condition. Driver Meredith Grundy, 38, arrested on aggravated assault and firearm charges. Police say driver reported being threatened and struck; other teens disputed that account.



A 38-year-old Uber driver was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot outside a Waffle House early Sunday, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 5 to the restaurant in the 4500 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and found the teen with a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was in critical but stable condition as of the department’s release.

Investigators said five juvenile females had ordered a ride from the location. The driver told them he could take only four because his vehicle did not have enough room or seat belts. An argument followed over the refusal and who should cancel the ride. Police said one of the teens threatened to kill the driver and struck him in the face while he was seated in the car. The driver then fired a gun, hitting the girl who allegedly assaulted him, according to the initial investigation.

Other teens at the scene told officers the threat and assault did not occur before the shooting, police said.

The driver, identified as Meredith Grundy, 38, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darryl Moses at darryl.moses@dunwoodyga.gov.