Police: Missing 16-year-old Dunwoody girl could be in danger

Dunwoody police are asking the public to help them find a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been heard from since Christmas Eve.

Officials say 16-year-old Noah Grace Lorenzo left her home in Dunwoody after an argument and never came back.

Police say she should be considered endangered due to her past history, though they did not clarify what that history was.

Lorenzo is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a cookie printed on it, a black fleece sweatshirt with "playboy" printed on the back, and light blue tie-dye sweatpants.

Officials say the missing teen is known to frequent the areas of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Brookhaven.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Lorenzo, please call the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6925.

