Police: 15-year-old girl assaulted during bike ride

Atlanta Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, who was riding her bike.

The girl went out for a ride around 11:00 a.m. on MLK Day. As she was traveling on College Avenue in Northeast Atlanta a man motioned for her stop. He then started talking to her about her bicycle. Sometime during that conversation, the man touched the girl's rear end. The teenager maintained her composure about what happened until she could get away from the attacker. He continued to talk to the victim and eventually allowed her to ride away. That's when she called the police.

Police say they want to get the guy identified and off the streets before he targets someone else. Investigators haven't released a description of the groper. They do ask anyone with information to call them or CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.