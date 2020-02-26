Police: 14-year-old shot in South Fulton

A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in the City of South Fulton.

Officers received a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. and when they arrived to the 4900 block of Wewatta Street they found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers spent the morning gathering as much evidence as possible.

At the same time, fire officials are investigating a possible arson at the same home at the same time as the shooting.

No word yet on a motive or if police are searching for the shooter.