Police: 14-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night.
According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was found by officers at 2500 Center Street NW around 10:24 p.m.
Police said the teenager was shot once during some sort of argument with a group of people.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was described as being alert and conscious.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
An investigation continues.
