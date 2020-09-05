Police: 14-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was found by officers at 2500 Center Street NW around 10:24 p.m.

Police said the teenager was shot once during some sort of argument with a group of people.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was described as being alert and conscious.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

FOX 5 News crews are on scene gathering more details.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.