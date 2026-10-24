Massive contraband shipment bound for Hancock State Prison seized

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The Brief Hancock County deputies and state corrections officers intercepted a major contraband shipment bound for Hancock State Prison on Oct. 16. Investigators seized 33 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of ecstasy, 22 pounds of tobacco, cellphones, weapons, and a PlayStation console. Officials said officers stopped the delivery before it could enter the facility after receiving a tip.



Authorities intercepted a massive contraband delivery bound for Hancock State Prison, seizing dozens of pounds of drugs, weapons and electronics.

What we know:

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Georgia Department of Corrections stopped the shipment on Oct. 16 before it breached the facility.

Investigators said they acted on a tip, allowing officers intercepting the shipment before any items reached any inmates.

Police uncovered and seized 33 pounds of marijuana, more than 1 pound of ecstasy, 22 pounds of tobacco, multiple cellphones, a PlayStation gaming console, several knives, clothing items, fresh food and jewelry.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified suspects involved in organizing the delivery.

Officials have also not detailed how the shipment was being transported or how organizers intended to get the items inside the prison.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-444-6471.