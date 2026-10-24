1 dead, 2 injured after fire at DeKalb County home, officials say

The Brief One person died, and two others were hospitalized after a fire tore through a three-story house on Lake Drive in DeKalb County on Saturday night. Firefighters arrived around 8:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames engulfing the entire single-family home. Two injured adults escaped into the backyard, while search crews found a third person dead inside the home.



One person is dead, and two others are injured after a heavy fire tore through a three-story home on Lake Drive in DeKalb County on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The fire happened at the home located in the 1000 block of Lake Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the three-story home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue officials said a woman and a man were able to escape the burning home. First responders found them in the backyard with injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Residents told firefighters another person was trapped inside the home. Officials said firefighters entered the home to search for the third person, but they found the person dead.

Officials confirmed no firefighter injuries were reported during suppression efforts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names, ages, or current medical conditions of the two injured adults transported to the hospital.

Officials have not publicly identified the deceased occupant pending official confirmation and next-of-kin notification.

Investigators have not determined the point of origin or the specific cause of the fire.