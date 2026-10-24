Cobb County family hosts final haunted house after 14 years of charity

The Brief Anthony Cabrera opened his Mableton haunted house this weekend for its 14th and final run, raising money for hospitalized kids. The Cobb County family doesn’t charge admission — instead, they put $1 toward holiday gifts for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for every visitor. The neighborhood attraction is located at 1260 Grand View Drive SE, Mableton, GA. It resume nightly on Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Halloween.



A Cobb County family opened their long-running Mableton haunted house this weekend for its 14th and final season, continuing an annual neighborhood tradition that funds holiday gifts for hospitalized children.

Cabrera family Halloween legacy

What we know:

Anthony Cabrera transformed his garage into an elaborate community attraction 14 years ago after his children first pitched the concept. The effort grew out of his personal passion for the holiday.

"Didn't matter rich or poor, you always got the same thing when you went to [someone's] door," Cabrera said. "So that's what I loved about Halloween, and I tried to make that impression on my kids."

The setup quickly evolved into an annual destination for neighbors who return every fall to see the new layout.

"Each time it impresses me," visitor James Basta said. "I mean, it's completely different than last year's, but it's just this is amazing."

Children's Healthcare hospital donations

Why you should care:

The Cabrera household does not charge visitors an admission fee to walk through the haunt. Instead, they contribute $1 for every person who enters.

The family also takes donations through various platforms. Information on how to help their cause can be found on the haunted house's website. (https://www.cabrera-family-haunt.com/contact)

Those proceeds buy Christmas and birthday presents for kids receiving treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospitals. According to Cabrera, last year they raised over $34,000

"If I knew that I was doing something for a child for their last Christmas, I'd work 500 hours easy to do that," Cabrera said.

His daughter, Lilian Cabrera, said her father spends months bringing each original design to life.

"He starts, you know, Nov. 1 with a new theme, and starts mapping it out on a napkin at breakfast the next morning," she said.

Future neighborhood plans

What we don't know:

Neighbors have not announced whether anyone else in the community plans to purchase the family's decorations or step up to continue the charity tradition next fall.

"I was joking with some neighbor of mine who said, 'Well, you know, I don't know what we're going to do without you guys,'" Anthony Cabrera said. "I said, 'Well, I got a lot of Halloween stuff. I'll make you a great deal for it.'"

Final haunted house schedule

What's next:

This season marks the final time screams will echo from the family's home. Cabrera and his wife celebrate their wedding anniversary during the week of Halloween and plan to retire the haunt to enjoy new traditions together.

The attraction closes Sunday, Monday and Wednesday nights, but will open four more times through Halloween.

Cabrera Family Haunted House Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.