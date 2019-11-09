Police: 13-year-old girl faces charges after social media threat.

A 13-year-old student in Athens is facing charges after an investigation into a threat on social media.

The incident happened Oct. 30 in the Clarke County School District.

According to officials, a concerned parent saw the threat to schools on social media and contacted police.

After an investigation that indicated that there was not an immediate threat to the school district, police say they traced the threat to a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives have now filed a juvenile complaint against the middle schooler that includes three counts of terroristic threats and one count of disruption of a school.

"We encourage families to discuss the dangers of weapons and the use of threatening language in school and on social media," the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement.