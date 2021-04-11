Police: 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas after 9-year-old found gun in vehicle

A child shot and killed another child while in a parked car outside a Pleasant Grove grocery store Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Buckner Boulevard just south of Military Parkway.

Police said a 32-year-old woman left the two children alone in the car while she went shopping.

That's when investigators believe the boys found a handgun in the vehicle. The 9-year-old shot the 11-year-old.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police have not said if or how the woman and children are related.

They also haven’t said if anyone will face charges.

