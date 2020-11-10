Police: 1 shot, 1 attacked at South Fulton home

Police are searching for a gunman in the shooting and assault of two victims in the city of South Fulton.

Officials say they responded to the 6,800 block off Camp Valley Road early Tuesday morning after receiving a 911 call.

According to officers, one person was shot in the hand and received non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim was physically assaulted.

The preliminary investigation reveals a fight broke out between the victims and another group shortly before the shooting.

Detectives canvassed the area Tuesday morning looking for evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

