Police: 1 hospitalized, 3 wanted in Gainesville street shooting

Police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting on a Gainesville street Sunday night.

Officials say that the shooting happened in the area of Mill Street and Desota Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to Gainesville police, the three suspects, described as being men dressed in black hoodies, shot at a 20-year-old victim who was a passenger of a vehicle at the time.

The victim was hit in the back by a bullet and suffered a non-life threatening wound. He has since been treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Two parked vehicles were also shot at the time.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 770-535-3783.