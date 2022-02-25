POA won't allow 'lost dog' signs for pet lost far from home

A family says its skittish rescue dog disappeared from a groomer’s business almost an hour from home. A pet rescue expert told the FOX 5 I-Team that signs with a photo of the pet and a phone number are the number one way to find a lost animal. But the hunt to find a pup named Squirrel became complicated when the community association would not allow lost dog signs to be displayed.

"We are doing absolutely everything in our power, everything in our power," a teary Rachel Patton told Dana Fowle on day eight of the hunt for her dog of five years, Squirrel. Everything but post signs in the neighborhood.

Patton traveled this far for a groomer she said she found on an app that could work with Squirrel away from other animals.

"Squirrel is really scared of other dogs," she said. "So anything about running into other dogs is really stressful for her."

Squirrel is a dog with an unclear background who was so nervous she was hard to place with a family. But five years ago she won Rachel Patton’s heart. Losing her was crushing.

"He groomed my one dog then he took Squirrel, and about 10 minutes later I got a phone call from him and a text message saying I needed to come back right away that she had escaped," she said.

This fearful rescue dog was now lost in the vast and expansive River’s Edge Plantation community in Fayetteville.

Rachel knew no one here, so brought on Robin Allgood, a pet rescuer who said signs are the best way to locate a lost animal.

"When people see a sign, and they have seen the dog, it automatically connects with them," Allgood said.

But the River’s Edge Plantation POA said clearly and early no signs.

"They did tell me ‘If you put signs up they will be ripped down as soon as you put them up,’" Allgood recalled.

"She asked them if there is a community email list or something, and they said, not for a lost dog," Patton said.

Squirrel got away Feb. 16. Rachel and Robin went door to door, day and night, looking for her. They’ve worked through social media like NextDoor and community Facebook pages. Everything they can think of to reach out to an area with about 1,200 houses.

Rachel, a lawyer who represents foster children by day, was sleeping in a tent at night hoping Squirrel would come to her.

"It’s hard to see because it’s dark, but there’s my tent with all of my dirty laundry on it because that’s supposed to help," she said recording herself.

The FOX 5 I-Team dropped by the homeowner association’s office and spoke briefly with the community association manager.

"I only follow the rules of the covenant," she said, reaffirming that lost pet signs are not allowed.

The POA’s attorney said while they are empathetic, the neighborhood lets no one, not even residents, post signs for missing pets. She says the community takes pride in its tidiness.

But just 30 minutes after editing the story about Squirrel's plight and settling in for the evening, Fowle got a text that Squirrel had been found. She came cautiously to the tent, finally recognized her family, and darted into their arms.

The pet rescue expert told the pet owner to pitch that tent, to put the family’s dirty laundry outside and to walk around creating a trail of liquid smoke to entice a hungry dog. It worked, ending an eight-day ordeal.

Squirrel is said to be hungry and exhausted, and she did sustain some injuries. The next stop is a visit to the vet.

Squirrel has neck injuries her owner says is from the groomer's loop that was still attached to her.

According to the River's Edge Plantation Community Association's webpage, REPCA does allow signage in some circumstances like having a garage sale. It also allows for the option to appeal the decision to the Board of Directors. The community manager told the FOX 5 I-Team on day eight of the search that Patton should have considered that. Patton said she was not told about this option.

