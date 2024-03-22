Shootout at Gwinnett County apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

article

Detectives are investigating a shootout at a Gwinnett County apartment that ended with one man dead and another injured.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2400 block of Pleasant Lake Village Lane in Duluth.

The man who called 911 told operators that he had been shot by someone and had shot back.

Officers responding to the scene found two men who had been shot. Medics rushed both to a local hospital. There, one of the men, identified as 29-year-old Atlanta resident Faisal Nortey, was pronounced dead. The other man remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between the two men at the apartment and are still working to determine who fired the first shot. They do not believe there are any other gunmen in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.