Pleas for immediate action to save animals in overcrowded Atlanta shelters

Officials with the LifeLine Animal Project are making a desperate plea for help. The animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties are dangerously over capacity and officials need people to adopt or foster. Staff are trying to quell overcrowding before having to make some tough decisions in metro Atlanta.

On top of overcrowding, there is a new issue. Several dogs at the Fulton County facility have tested positive for the highly contagious dog flu.

It is a harsh reality for Tiki Artist and the crew with LifeLine Animal Project

"It’s heartbreaking, not just for me, but the entire staff. To see animals here day in and day out. This is not an environment for an animal day in and day out. It’s not a place they should be for weeks and weeks," Tiki Artist said.

Overcrowding at several metro Atlanta shelters are leading to hard realities.

"DeKalb has 560 dogs. Fulton and Midtown has 433 animals, and we need to find homes for the animals. About 150 animals at each shelter by next Friday, or we are going to be faced with tough choices, and we are going to have to euthanize these animals," Artist said.

Lifeline runs the animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton. FOX 5 toured the Midtown shelter Thursday, which opened in January to help with overcrowding. Every cage was filled. That is why they need the community to step up and help.

"We need to get pets into home immediately. If you can’t adopt, then foster. Fostering is a good way for us to get information on the animals. Are they good with kids or other animals?" Artist said.

Artist believes the economy has left people unable to take care of their animals.

"People have to decide between taking care of an animal or putting food on the table. We think people are not adopting because they can’t afford the extra expense," Artist said.

As time runs out, they hope metro Atlanta will step up and help.

"These animals mean everything to us, and we know Atlanta really care about their animals. We are hoping, once again, they will open their hearts and homes to animals in need," Artist said.

Organizers say on average they receive about 40 animals a day.

