Planning a stress-free holiday season at Atlanta spa and salon

The Brief Amy Leavell Bransford is the founder of Aviary Beauty + Wellness, an eco-friendly salon and spa with locations in the Old Fourth Ward and Summerhill. Aviary Beauty + Wellness is one of just a handful of places in the U.S. to carry Rescue Spa’s popular skincare line, called Danucera. Aviary Beauty + Wellness offers a long list of services including facials, waxing, lash and brow tinting, and hair cutting, coloring, and styling.



We’re just a few days away from Halloween, which means we’re essentially in a race to the end of the year.

And if just the idea of the busy holiday season is already stressing you out — we found a place where your only job is to close your eyes and relax.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some quality "self-care" time at Aviary Beauty + Wellness in Summerhill. Created by Amy Leavell Bransford, Aviary Beauty + Wellness is described as an eco-friendly salon and spa offering a long list of services including facials, waxing, lash and brow tinting, and hair cutting, coloring, and styling.

And now, Leavell Bransford has added Rescue Spa facials to that list — making Aviary Beauty + Wellness one of just a handful of places in the U.S. to carry Rescue Spa’s skincare line, called Danucera. With locations in New York and Philadelphia, Rescue Spa has gained a loud and loyal fanbase thanks to its facials, which recipients say results in the "Rescue Spa Glow."

And since we’re always aiming for glowing skin here at Good Day Atlanta, we knew we needed to stop by and try out one of these facials for ourselves! Click the video player in this article to check it out. And click here for more information about Aviary Beauty + Wellness, which has locations in both the Old Fourth Ward (659 Auburn Avenue, Studio 125) and Summerhill (72 Georgia Avenue Southeast #400).