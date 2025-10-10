Planning a cozy fall getaway? Check out Adairsville’s Barnsley Resort

The Brief Barnsley Resort is a 3,000-acre getaway which is tucked away just about 60 miles north of Atlanta in Adairsville, Georgia. The resort's history stretches back to the 1840s, when Godfrey Barnsley built an estate and gardens for his wife Julia. Today, the resort features renovated lodgings, a long list of outdoor activities, and elevated dining.



Golf? Check. Elevated dining? Check. Relaxing pool time? Check. Horseback riding? Check.

Clearly, the question isn’t what can you do a Barnsley Resort…but what can’t you do there?

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring the 3,000-acre getaway, which is tucked away just about 60 miles north of Atlanta in Adairsville, Georgia. There’s a rich history behind Barnsley Resort dating back to the 1840s, when Godfrey Barnsley built an estate and gardens for his wife Julia. Named Woodlands, the estate fell into decay and disrepair over the years — and today, visitors from around the world stop by to explore the beautiful and haunting Manor House Ruins, and to learn more about the original owners in the nearby museum.

But the ruins are just one piece of the Barnsley Resort puzzle, now that the property has been transformed into a destination with unique lodging, outdoor activities, and dining. First up this morning, we stopped by to see the new saltwater swimming pool, which offers incredible views of the nearby 18-hole Jim Fazio-designed golf course and the six new pickleball courts. Speaking of golf, there’s also a new 18-hole Himalayas putting course, designed for the entire family.

Next up, we popped in to see some of the newly-renovated cottages, which range in size from cozy one-bedroom Cottage and Arbor suites to the much larger Estate Cottages, which include anywhere from two to seven bedrooms. Those cottages have an English country home feel, which is echoed in the surrounding landscape. Guests can also book stays in the 55-room Inn at Barnsley Resort.

And finally, we made a reservation to stop by Jules, the new restaurant at Barnsley Report spearheaded by Chef Shaun Doty. Located inside a restored 19th century farmhouse, Jules is open Wednesdays through Saturdays for dinner (dining begins at 5:00 p.m., with cocktails starting at 4:00 p.m.) and features a seasonal Southern cuisine centered around wood-fired cooking.

Clearly, it was a busy morning on Good Day Atlanta — and we didn’t even scratch the surface of what’s available to guests at Barnsley Resort (597 Barnsley Gardens Road in Adairsville). For more information on the destination, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our adventure!