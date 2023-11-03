Plane makes no-gear landing at Habersham County Airport, no injuries

article

No one was injured in gear-up landing at Habersham County Airport on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

According to Interim Airport Manager Josh Hall it was a single-engine Bonanza. Hall notified Habersham E-911 dispatch and Baldwin Fire Department responded just after 7:30 p.m. to make sure there were no fuel leaks or other hazards.

Because there were no injuries, the plane was removed from the runway and taken to a hangar.

The runway surface sustained only minor scraping, according to Hall. There was also some broken glass that had to be cleared from the runway.

The incident has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.