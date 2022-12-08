Plane makes emergency landing on GA 36 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ga. - A stretch of road in Covington is closed after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the plane suffered engine failure and landed on Highway 36 at McCart Circle. Everyone onboard. All on board were safe. No injuries were reported.
Further details about the incident were not immediately made available. FOX 5 is working to gather more details.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.