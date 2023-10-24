Suspected gunman found dead inside home after shooting brother, police say

An hours-long standoff ended Tuesday night with the suspected gunman found dead inside a Cobb County home, police say.

Officers rushed just shortly before 6 p.m. to the home along Plains Way, behind Mountain View Elementary School, well after school was dismissed for the day. Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk says the man, identified as 29-year-old Philip Tokos, shot his brother, 32-year-old Michael Tokos, with a rifle in the home during an extremely heated argument. Officers found that brother outside the house.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 6:30 p.m. and saw police blocking off the roadways. Officers could be seen completely surrounding the home.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Cobb County Police surround a home along Plains Way near Marietta on Oct. 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

Sgt. Delk said the brother suffered an injury to the leg. He was treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers spent several hours trying to reach the man inside the home, but was unsuccessful. The SWAT team was called in to assist and officers obtained a search warrant for the home.

Police say the officers eventually discovered the man had shot himself. No one else was in the home.

Investigators are still looking into what transpired between the brothers that led to the shooting.

Sgt. Delks says the investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Cobb County Special Victims Unit.