Pizza topped with loaded gun found during traffic stop in California

Authorities were shocked to discover not-your-average pepperoni pizza during a traffic stop in California.

It happened Tuesday around 3 a.m. in the area of 30th Street West and Old Country Way in Rosamond, located in Kern County near the Los Angeles County line.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped a vehicle for "simple vehicle code violations."

The driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a misdemeanor warrant and was on post-release community supervision for weapons violations.

Officials said when they searched Carson's vehicle, investigators discovered narcotics including methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl totaling a combined 1.5 lbs., as well as a sawed-off shotgun and two loaded handguns.

One of those handguns was "concealed" on top of a pizza in a box.

Deputies also recovered cash, scales, narcotics paraphernalia, and packaging.

In addition to Carson, three others in the car were arrested - 47-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 30-year-old Krista Rutledge, and 18-year-old Saydee Vandehey.

All four suspects were booked for multiple weapon and drug violations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.