PIT maneuver helps police arrest two carjackers accused in Suwanee shooting

article

Gwinnett County police ended a chase using a PIT maneuver on two suspects accused of carjacking and shooting a victim in Suwanee in late February.

The stolen vehicle was picked up by Flock cameras after the incident on Feb. 25. Police tried to stop the suspects near South Berkely Lake Road and South Old Peachtree Road in unincorporated Norcross. The suspects escaped.

After performing a successful PIT maneuver, the driver, 19-year-old James Steven Casey of Bloomingdale, and the passenger, 22-year-old Deundrey Marques Everett of Decatur, hopped out of the car and ran.

After a short foot-chase, both suspects were arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Casey was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, hit-and-run, willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unsafe lane change, improper window tint, and four gang charges.

Everett was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two gang charges.

They both face additional charges from a previous incident in Suwanee.