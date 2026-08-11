Pioneering TV hit 'Dark Shadows' scares up fans in Atlanta this weekend

The Brief Retro horror and science fiction convention Monsterama Con returns to the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area today through Sunday, August 9th. This is the 13th year for the event, which is celebrating both the 100th birthday of the late novelist and screenwriter Richard Matheson and the 60th anniversary of the premiere of "Dark Shadows. Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include actress and writer Kathryn Leigh Scott, who played characters including Maggie Evans on "Dark Shadows," Jim Storm (also of "Dark Shadows"), and Ali Marie Matheson, daughter of Richard Matheson.



60 years before the spooky happenings in "Widow’s Bay" earned a slew of Emmy nominations, similar supernatural events took over the seaside town of Collinsport, Maine in the Gothic soap opera "Dark Shadows."

The pioneering series — which ran for six seasons from the mid-1960s through the early-1970s — introduced iconic characters including tortured vampire Barnabas Collins and vengeful witch Angelique Bouchard, and changed the face of daytime television. And this weekend, that "monster" of a legacy is being celebrated here in Metro Atlanta with a series of screenings, panels, and celebrity appearances from the show’s original stars.

It’s all happening at the 13th annual Monsterama Con, the retro horror and science fiction convention which takes over the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area (2000 Century Boulevard Northeast) today through Sunday, August 9th. This year’s convention is celebrating two milestone occasions in the world of genre film, television, literature art, and comics: the 100th birthday of the late novelist and screenwriter Richard Matheson and the 60th anniversary of the premiere of "Dark Shadows." Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include actress and writer Kathryn Leigh Scott, who played characters including Maggie Evans on "Dark Shadows," Jim Storm (also of "Dark Shadows"), and Ali Marie Matheson, daughter of Richard Matheson.

Richard Matheson made an indelible impact on horror and science fiction thanks to legendary works including the novels "I Am Legend, "Hell House," and "What Dreams May Come." He also wrote several episodes of the TV hit "The Twilight Zone," including the iconic "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet."

Registration hours for this year’s Monsterama Con are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Three-day passes are available (for $55), as are one-day passes for Friday ($30), Saturday ($35), and Sunday ($30). For more information on attending the event, click here.