P!nk announces 2024 tour stop at Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Get ready to "Raise Your Glass," Atlanta, because pop superstar P!nk is coming to State Farm Arena.

The singer, known for hits like "So What," "U + Ur Hand," and many more, announced the P!NK LIVE 2024 North American tour on Monday.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will bring P!nk's iconic sound and aerial gymnastics to State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

The show will also feature special guests and DJ KidCutUp.

The 2024 tour is an encore of last year's world trek across Europe, North America, and Australia. The 2023 Summer Carnival Tour sold almost 3 million tickets and grossed $350 million.

P!nk's last visit to Atlanta was last September for the city's Music Midtown festival.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Citi cardmembers and Verizon Up customers.

