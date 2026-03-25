Pine Straw Scam: Carroll County issues warning of common scam

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The Brief Deputies warn scammers are offering low-cost pine straw, then inflating prices after the job is completed. Officials say scams often involve misrepresenting materials used and pressuring homeowners to pay more. Residents are urged to get written estimates, verify companies and avoid unsolicited door-to-door offers.



The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a seasonal landscaping scam involving door-to-door offers for pine straw installation.

What we know:

Officials say suspects have recently approached homeowners offering pine straw at a low price, sometimes as little as $5 per bale. After quickly completing the work, they then claim to have used far more materials than expected and demand significantly higher payment.

Authorities say the work may appear legitimate, but the scams often involve misrepresenting how much material was used and pressuring homeowners to pay inflated prices after the job is finished.

Investigators say these types of scams tend to increase during the spring and summer months, when demand for landscaping services is higher.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to take precautions, including getting written estimates, asking for detailed cost breakdowns and avoiding unsolicited offers from door-to-door vendors. Homeowners are also encouraged to verify that any company they hire is licensed and reputable.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to help you avoid a door-to-door landscaping scam:

Ask to see the solicitation permit issued by the City, if applicable.

Ask to see a business card and make sure you get the name of the business and the employee.

Ask for the business’ website and check it out.

Check the Secretary of State’s website to see if the person has a business license.

Check Better Business Bureau’s website (bbb.org) to see if there are any complaints against the business.

Before someone starts the work, ask to get the terms in writing, including the scope of the job, quantity of materials and the final price.

To be safe, say no to door-to-door solicitations and instead contact a reputable company, perhaps one that a friend or neighbor recommends.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or victimized is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.