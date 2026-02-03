Why are Pine Lake Mobile Home Park water bills tripling? Residents demand answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Wild swings in water bills have left tenants and homeowners at the Pine Lake Mobile Home Park throwing their hands up in frustration. Families in the Douglas County community are trying to stick to a strict budget find their financial stability threatened by unpredictable utility costs.
Pine Lake Mobile Home Park's water woes
What they're saying:
The Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority told FOX 5 Atlanta it has met with residents and county officials several times to provide technical assistance. The authority says it recently secured state and private funding to connect the mobile home park to the public wastewater system; however, residents say problems persist without a clear explanation.
Tempers are flaring at Pine Lake Mobile Home Park, where tenants say conditions are deteriorating. Residents point to poor maintenance across the community, with water service at the center of their complaints.
"They're not keeping up the property," resident Marilyn Scott said. For Scott, the problem starts with her water meter and reflects in the bills she pays to the park. In October 2024, her total bill was about $24. Last month, it jumped to $336.
"It ain't a busted pipe because there's no water underneath the trailer," Scott explained. "I guess I'm drinking a lot of water."
Scott, who lives on Social Security and supplements her income by DoorDashing, says the unpredictable bills strain her fixed income. "When you have a water and sewer bill like that, it puts a hurt on your pockets... you're paying more than you would for a house or apartment."
Mobile home park's response
The other side:
Management and the property owner did not provide comment prior to publication.
The Source: The information in the article comes from Marilyn Scott, a resident and homeowner who shared her personal billing struggles, and the Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, which provided details regarding technical assistance and funding.