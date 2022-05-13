Pike County teenager charged with sexual exploitation of children

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a teen on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children.

Caden Collis, 17, of Pike County was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the agency announced Friday.

Officials said a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation into an allegation that Collis was in possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

With the help of Pike County Sheriff's Office, the teenager was arrested after officials searched his home.

Collis was charged on May 5 with three counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of sexual exploitation of children, and one count of tampering with evidence.

The GBI has asked to please contact them at (404) 270-8870 if you have any information on any other cases of child exploitation.