Piedmont sees results from treating Parkinson's with boxing

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, so there is a lot of focus on helping patients manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Boxing may be helping, according to The Piedmont Wellness Center in Trilith.

What we know:

The boxing program is called Rock Steady.

After the first six months, the participants just got some great news.

What they're saying:

"All of our numbers are better. Our balance is better. Erin and the other coaches are very encouraging," said Ken Almand, a Rock Steady participant.

Almand, of Fayetteville, turns 70 years old next week. His Parkinson’s diagnosis was two years ago.

He was talking about Erin Orel, the head coach for Piedmont Wellness Center’s Rock Steady. Back in January, she says they started the class with an assessment of each participant.

"So, I know what level they are at, what they can and cannot handle. But as a good coach, I push them a little bit harder so they can see these things and do these things that they thought they couldn’t do," Orel said.

And Almand is not the only one reporting progress.

The backstory:

Rock Steady is called a boxing program, but there is no contact between participants. It’s more like boxing training with hitting and footwork to improve coordination, mobility, balance, along with some stress relief. And a big dose of camaraderie.

Along with Piedmont Wellness Center, the program is offered at more than 800 facilities nationwide and in 14 other countries.

Coach Erin says it helps improve the mind-body connection.

"With Parkinson’s, the DOPamine shuts down. So, we build up the DOPamine, the happiness. And then we bring the brain back to saying this is how my body works. Because with the tremors and the stumbling and the lower voice activation, they've just got so many things where the brain is not connecting with the body anymore.""

You can find out more about the Piedmont Wellness Center and this national program Rock Steady online. They’ve got other programs here too.

Kevin Lind of Peachtree City is 80 years old. His diagnosis was a year ago. He gets the final word.

"My balance is better, my strength is better. I just feel like I can’t quit."