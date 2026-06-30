Piedmont Park Conservancy announces 2026 free summer programming
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ATLANTA - The Piedmont Park Conservancy is offering a full slate of seasonal programming designed to bring Atlanta locals together through shared experiences in the city’s most iconic green space.
Looking for some fun, affordable experiences this summer? Piedmont Park Conservancy has announced their summer calendar, including yoga and history tours to markets, mixology classes and more all season long. This summer's featured lineup includes:
- What: Free monthly gatherings using recycled materials provided by Scraplanta, participants can experiment with craft projects and connect with fellow makers in a relaxed outdoor setting.
- When: July 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Visitor Center
- What: Free monthly evenings of classic games, conversation and community connection. Participants can enjoy favorites such as mah-jong and chess or bring their own games to share with others.
- When: July 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Dockside Visitor Center
- What: Free outdoor yoga classes held throughout the summer in partnership with Dancing Dogs Yoga and lululemon, welcoming participants of all experience levels for movement, mindfulness and fresh air.
- When: July 28 at 6 p.m.
- Where: The Promenade
- What: Weekly 45-minute guided walks that explore different areas of the park while offering opportunities to learn more about Piedmont Park and the Conservancy.
- When: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Where: In front of Dockside near the 12th gate entrance
- What: Join the Conservancy and fellow Park fans for a 45-minute walk along popular paths while answering questions you may have about Piedmont Park or the Conservancy.
- When: July 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Visitor’s Center
- What: Guided tours exploring Piedmont Park’s rich history and its connection to Atlanta’s growth, from major expositions to its evolution into one of the city’s most beloved public spaces.
- When: Saturdays through December at 10 a.m.
- Where: Meet at the Green Market
- What: A 20-year Piedmont Park tradition where visitors can shop for fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods and handcrafted products from local farmers, producers and artisans.
- When: Saturdays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Where: 1071 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309
- What: Summer pool passes are now on sale, providing unlimited access to one of Atlanta’s favorite seasonal destinations for swimming, recreation and family fun.
- When: Valid through Sep. 7
- Where: Piedmont Park Aquatic Center
- What: Hands-on workshops in the Community Garden demonstrating how fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients can be incorporated into cocktails. Participants enjoy samples while learning new techniques inspired by the season’s harvest.
- When: July 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: The Community Garden
- What: Monthly sessions offering artists of all skill levels an opportunity to practice and refine their drawing techniques in a welcoming environment.
- When: July 16, August 20 and September 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: The Community Center 1071 Piedmont Avenue NE
For additional details, visit piedmontpark.org
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by Piedmont Park Conservancy