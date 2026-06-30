Piedmont Park Conservancy announces 2026 free summer programming

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The Brief The Piedmont Park Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that has been dedicated to preserving Piedmont Park since 1989. The Conservancy is presenting affordable summer experiences committed to ensuring the park remains accessible and welcoming to all. This summer, the Conservancy is introducing seasonal programming designed to bring Atlanta locals together through yoga, history tours, mixology classes and more.



The Piedmont Park Conservancy is offering a full slate of seasonal programming designed to bring Atlanta locals together through shared experiences in the city’s most iconic green space.

Looking for some fun, affordable experiences this summer? Piedmont Park Conservancy has announced their summer calendar, including yoga and history tours to markets, mixology classes and more all season long. This summer's featured lineup includes:

Community Craft Night

What: Free monthly gatherings using recycled materials provided by Scraplanta, participants can experiment with craft projects and connect with fellow makers in a relaxed outdoor setting.

When: July 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center

Community Game Night

What: Free monthly evenings of classic games, conversation and community connection. Participants can enjoy favorites such as mah-jong and chess or bring their own games to share with others.

When: July 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Dockside Visitor Center

Yoga in the Park

What: Free outdoor yoga classes held throughout the summer in partnership with Dancing Dogs Yoga and lululemon, welcoming participants of all experience levels for movement, mindfulness and fresh air.

When: July 28 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Promenade

Walking Club

What: Weekly 45-minute guided walks that explore different areas of the park while offering opportunities to learn more about Piedmont Park and the Conservancy.

When: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Where: In front of Dockside near the 12th gate entrance

Summer Strolls

What: Join the Conservancy and fellow Park fans for a 45-minute walk along popular paths while answering questions you may have about Piedmont Park or the Conservancy.

When: July 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Where: Visitor’s Center

History Tours

What: Guided tours exploring Piedmont Park’s rich history and its connection to Atlanta’s growth, from major expositions to its evolution into one of the city’s most beloved public spaces.

When: Saturdays through December at 10 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Green Market

Green Market

What: A 20-year Piedmont Park tradition where visitors can shop for fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods and handcrafted products from local farmers, producers and artisans.

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: 1071 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309

Piedmont Park Pool

What: Summer pool passes are now on sale, providing unlimited access to one of Atlanta’s favorite seasonal destinations for swimming, recreation and family fun.

When: Valid through Sep. 7

Where: Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

Garden Mixology

What: Hands-on workshops in the Community Garden demonstrating how fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients can be incorporated into cocktails. Participants enjoy samples while learning new techniques inspired by the season’s harvest.

When: July 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Community Garden

Figure Drawing

What: Monthly sessions offering artists of all skill levels an opportunity to practice and refine their drawing techniques in a welcoming environment.

When: July 16, August 20 and September 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Community Center 1071 Piedmont Avenue NE

For additional details, visit piedmontpark.org