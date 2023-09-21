Piedmont Henry Hospital announces $215M expansion project

article

Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge is set to undergo a major transformation as it embarks on a groundbreaking $215 million expansion project, which promises to enhance healthcare services for the community. The project will bring in a host of improvements, including a new patient tower, additional parking facilities, and state-of-the-art operating suites.

The cornerstone of this ambitious expansion is the construction of a cutting-edge patient tower, aimed at accommodating the growing healthcare needs of the area.

One of the key highlights of this development is the addition of modern operating rooms, strategically designed to offer more accessibility and reduce waiting times for high-end surgical procedures.

Patients in need of emergency care will also benefit from this expansion. The increased number of patient rooms will help alleviate congestion and improve wait times in the Emergency Department.

Construction on this project is scheduled to commence next year and is anticipated to span almost three years.

