Man shot outside Midtown shopping center

article

Police have not said if they have made an arrest in a shooting a busy shopping center in Midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called out to 595 Piedmont Ave. NE on the corner of North Avenue. Atlanta police say the officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was answering questions and taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police say.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a busy Midtown shopping center on Sept. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators say the shooting started after a fight with a person who the victim knew.

The case remains under investigation.