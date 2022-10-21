Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

article

An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.

At the apartment, officers detained two men - identified as Alejandro Merez and Javier Meraz - and one woman, Annie Garcia-Sanchez.

Officials say while at the scene officers saw marijuana in plain sight and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

In total, officers seized over 54 pounds of marijuana, $11,678 in cash, four pistols, and a rifle.

Investigators have not released what the three suspect are charged with.