'Miracle': Pickens County woman now speaking days after home explosion

A 62-year-old Pickens County woman remains on a long road to recovery after her home exploded earlier in August.

Shelly Harlan has been in Grady Memorial Hospital's burn unit since her home on Highway 53 West went up in flames on the afternoon of Aug. 17.

The woman was living in her apartment over the garage when she was blown out of the building by the explosion. A neighbor found her walking in the front yard following the explosion and was able to wait with her until medics arrived, McClure said.

Loved ones told FOX 5's Rob Dirienzo that Harlan sustained burns covering 60% of her body and was given only a 5% chance of survival.

Harlan had been on a ventilator and could not communicate for days.

On Saturday, Annie's Restaurant, where Harlan has worked for the past four years, shared some good news about her recovery on Facebook.

According to the restaurant, Harlan has been taken off the ventilator and is now able to talk. She has also undergone two successful surgeries.

"The fact that she survived the explosion is a miracle in itself," the restaurant wrote.

A house explosion along Highway 53 West left a woman in critical condition on Aug. 17, 2024.

While her recovery is positive, her employer says that she "has a long road ahead of her still" and may be in the hospital for five months.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by Pickens County fire officials.

Community rallies for Shelly Harlan after house explosion

Since the incident, the Jasper community has rallied around Harlan, offering support and assistance.

"The community has shown up. Pickens County, we are small, but we are mighty," Annie's Restaurant owner Rebecca McClure said. She noted the outpouring of support from customers, friends, and families, with many offering financial help and other forms of aid.

McClure said she set up a checking account in Harlan's name at Community Bank Of Pickens County because it would be the fastest way to get help to her.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support her recovery.

FOX 5's Rob Dirienzo contributed to this story.