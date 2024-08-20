Woman with life-threatening burns airlifted after home explosion in Pickens County 

A Pickens County woman is in critical condition after a devastating explosion at her home over the weekend.

The 62-year-old woman identified by family and co-workers as Shelly Harlan, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital's burn unit after the blast on Saturday.

The explosion occurred on Highway 53 West near Ludville around 2:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Loved ones say Harlan sustained burns covering sixty percent of her body.

Since her arrival at Grady, she has been placed on a ventilator and can only communicate through simple gestures.

"We got the phone call Saturday about three that the house had exploded, and they were airlifting her to Grady's burn unit," said Rebecca McClure, the owner of Annie's Restaurant in Jasper, where Harlan has worked for the past four years. "From what she remembers, she was inside, but that’s all we can get out of her is blinks."

Harlan didn’t live in the house on the property, but above the garage. The building appeared to take the brunt of the blast.

A house explosion along Highway 53 West near Ludville left a woman in critical condition on Aug. 17, 2024.

Miraculously, a neighbor found her walking in the front yard following the explosion and was able to wait with her until medics arrived, McClure said.

"She’s a miracle. She’s a fighter though," McClure said.

Since the incident, the Jasper community has rallied around Harlan, offering support and assistance. "The community has shown up. Pickens County, we are small, but we are mighty," McClure said. She noted the outpouring of support from customers, friends, and families, with many offering financial help and other forms of aid.

Harlan has already undergone several procedures, and the prognosis remains uncertain. "We’re just one surgery at a time. She’ll need many. She no longer has a house; her car was totaled," McClure explained.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by Pickens County fire officials.

McClure said she set up a checking account in Harlan's name with a community bank because it would be the fastest way to get the help to her.