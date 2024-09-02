Pickens County waitress dies days after home explosion

article

Shelly Harlan, a 62-year-old resident of Pickens County, has died following a devastating home explosion last month. According to a Facebook post by her employer, Annie's Restaurant in Jasper, Harlan passed away over the weekend at Grady Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Harlan, a beloved waitress at the restaurant, was inside an apartment above the garage of a home on Highway 53 West when the explosion occurred. The blast resulted in a fire that left Harlan with burns covering 60% of her body.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'Miracle': Pickens County woman now speaking days after home explosion

Since the incident, the Jasper community has rallied around Harlan, offering support and assistance to her and her family during this difficult time.