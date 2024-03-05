Pickens County 29-year-old charged in online sexual crimes involving children

A 29-year-old in Pickens County faces multiple charges for the sexual exploitation of children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tipped the GBI off to Ryan Kitchens, a Pickens County resident they believed was in possession of child sexual abuse materials and may have also been distributing it.

On Feb. 28, Kitchens' home was searched, and he was arrested.

He was booked into the Pickens County Jail where he faces five counts of possession and two counts of distribution.