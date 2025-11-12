Pickens County mourns former deputy Charles Gillette

article

The Brief Former Pickens County Deputy Charles Gillette passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Gillette was one of the county’s first School Resource Officers and a former New Jersey State Trooper. Funeral services will be held Nov. 14 in Branford, Florida, with viewing and service starting at 3 p.m.



The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of former Deputy Charles Gillette, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

What we know:

Gillette was among the first School Resource Officers when the sheriff’s office began overseeing law enforcement for the Pickens County School System. Officials said he quickly became a trusted and respected presence among students, teachers, and staff.

Before joining the agency, Gillette served as a New Jersey State Trooper. After leaving Pickens County, he and his family relocated to Florida, where he continued to make a positive impact on those around him.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and their two children.

What we know:

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Ephesus Advent Christian Church, 9959 SE County Road 405, in Branford, Florida. A viewing is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office asked the community to keep the Gillette family in their thoughts and prayers, remembering Charles for his service, kindness, and lasting dedication to the communities he served.