Pickens County mourns former deputy Charles Gillette

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 12, 2025 8:26pm EST
Deputy Charles Gillette (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

    • Former Pickens County Deputy Charles Gillette passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
    • Gillette was one of the county’s first School Resource Officers and a former New Jersey State Trooper.
    • Funeral services will be held Nov. 14 in Branford, Florida, with viewing and service starting at 3 p.m.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of former Deputy Charles Gillette, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gillette was among the first School Resource Officers when the sheriff’s office began overseeing law enforcement for the Pickens County School System. Officials said he quickly became a trusted and respected presence among students, teachers, and staff.

Before joining the agency, Gillette served as a New Jersey State Trooper. After leaving Pickens County, he and his family relocated to Florida, where he continued to make a positive impact on those around him.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and their two children.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Ephesus Advent Christian Church, 9959 SE County Road 405, in Branford, Florida. A viewing is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office asked the community to keep the Gillette family in their thoughts and prayers, remembering Charles for his service, kindness, and lasting dedication to the communities he served.

The Source: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office provided the details and image for this article.

