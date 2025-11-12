Pickens County mourns former deputy Charles Gillette
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of former Deputy Charles Gillette, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
What we know:
Gillette was among the first School Resource Officers when the sheriff’s office began overseeing law enforcement for the Pickens County School System. Officials said he quickly became a trusted and respected presence among students, teachers, and staff.
Before joining the agency, Gillette served as a New Jersey State Trooper. After leaving Pickens County, he and his family relocated to Florida, where he continued to make a positive impact on those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and their two children.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Ephesus Advent Christian Church, 9959 SE County Road 405, in Branford, Florida. A viewing is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m.
What you can do:
The sheriff’s office asked the community to keep the Gillette family in their thoughts and prayers, remembering Charles for his service, kindness, and lasting dedication to the communities he served.
The Source: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office provided the details and image for this article.