Pickens County deputies rescue cow trapped in fence

Three Pickens County deputies are being commended after they came to the rescue of a cow that was stuck in a fence.

Officials say the deputies were on their way home after a long night shift Monday when they found the trapped cow.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the three men and the cow, who seemed to be in a very helpless state.

After a few hours of work, deputies were able to free the cow.

"We're thankful to have deputies who go above and beyond no matter the situation," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The post has been shared over 150 times with many comments from people thanking the deputies for their good deed.

