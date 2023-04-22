Photos: South Fulton celebrates with first-ever Earth Day Parade

Image 1 of 24 ▼ The inaugural Earth Day Parade took place along Old National Highway in South Fulton on April 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

It was a celebration of Earth Day along Old National Highway in South Fulton.

The inaugural Earth Day Parade stepped off on Saturday morning.

March bands, civic leaders, and community organizations came out to celebrate.

The parade was to raise awareness to Mother Nature.

The event was targeted towards the youth of the community.