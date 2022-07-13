Photos show firefighters cutting would-be burglar from pizza oven vent

article

Newly released photos show DeKalb County firefighters cutting out a would-be burglar who got stuck in a vent at a pizza restaurant.

The rescue operation happened Tuesday morning at a Little Caesar at a shopping center on the 6700 block of Covington Highway.

The images were posted to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department Facebook page on Wednesday. They show firefighters on top of a pizza oven cutting into a vent to get to the man.

(DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department)

The man’s leg could be seen in one of the photos.

He was successfully pulled from the vent by the rescue workers.

(DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department)

It was not clear as to the extent of the man’s injuries, but he was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

It was not immediately clear how long the man had been in the vent, but he was discovered Tuesday morning.

His name has not been released.

Police have not released what charges the man faces.