PHOTOS: Earth Day events and projects in metro Atlanta | April 2025

April 22 is Earth Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and demonstrating support for environmental protection. Several organizations in the metro Atlanta area participated in projects or hosted events in honor of the day.

To celebrate Earth Day, Georgia’s Own Credit Union lit up its 450-foot-high tower in Downtown Atlanta with the message "HAPPY EARTH DAY" for 24 hours. In addition to the skyline tribute, employee volunteers teamed up with Trees Atlanta to help beautify the Freedom Park Trail, and the credit union is donating $1,000 to support Trees Atlanta’s year-round efforts to keep the city green and vibrant.

Courtesy of Georgia's Own Credit Union

As part of Bank of America’s Global Service Month, Atlanta-based employees partnered with Trees Atlanta and Westside Future Fund to complete landscaping at a historic affordable housing site in Vine City. The project took place at 220 Sunset Avenue, the former childhood home of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard H. Jackson Jr., and adjacent to the home where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived at the time of his assassination. Volunteers installed a landscape design provided by Trees Atlanta, helping transform the property while honoring its civil rights legacy. This effort is one of 30 volunteer projects supported by nearly 1,000 Bank of America employees in April, contributing over 2,000 service hours toward nonprofits and community organizations across the city.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Preschoolers at Carrington Academy Preschool in Braselton released 12,000 ladybugs into the school yard for Earth Day.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Carrington Academy Preschool in Braselton

In alignment with Earth Day this year, the Atlanta Braves installed and implemented eight garden towers on-site at Truist Park, where various plants will be grown and harvested for select ballpark food items throughout the season. Two of the towers will be ready for harvest this week, offering a mix of lettuce and herbs. This new urban garden can be found on the Truist Park rooftop next to the Blue Moon Beer Garden, and is in collaboration with Delaware North, the official food and beverage partner of the Atlanta Braves, and Truist Park Executive Chef Jaco Dreyer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Atlanta Braves

In celebration of Earth Day, the GE Vernova Foundation announced a new green space grant initiative, including a $500,000, two-year commitment to the Trust for Public Land’s Community Schoolyards program. Half of the funding will support projects in Atlanta—home to one of GE Vernova’s largest U.S. sites—where 10 schoolyards will be transformed into vibrant green spaces, benefiting nearly 35,000 students and residents. The "shovel-ready" projects will include stormwater systems, native plants, and tree canopies, and are designed with student participation to promote environmental education and community resilience. The foundation will also host a volunteer event at Atlanta’s Fickett Elementary School, underscoring its mission to drive sustainability and change through innovation and partnership.

On Earth Day, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced a major sustainability milestone—diverting more than 10 million pounds of waste from landfills since launching their zero-waste initiative. The downtown venue has recycled over 4 million pounds of materials, composted more than 3 million pounds of food and organic waste, and repurposed nearly 3 million pounds of items such as electronics and clothing. Since May 2021, State Farm Arena has consistently diverted at least 90% of its waste and became the first sports and entertainment venue in the world to earn TRUE Platinum certification for zero waste. The milestone reflects years of collaboration with fans, employees, and partners including Novelis, Kimberly-Clark, WestRock, Honeywell, and Heineken, all contributing to the arena’s mission to lead in environmental responsibility.

Image 1 of 3 ▼