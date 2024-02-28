Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves picture day at Spring Training | 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The Atlanta Braves posed for official photos on Feb. 23 during Spring Training in North Port, Florida.

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 23: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves poses during the 2024 Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)