Photos: Artists prepare for inaugural Atlanta Crossroads Mural Festival on Saturday

Image 1 of 6 ▼ More than 50 artists are gathering on July 27, 2024, to celebrate public art in Atlanta at the inaugural Atlanta Crossroads Mural Festival near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Humphries St. SW. (Eli Jordan | FOX 5)

The inaugural Atlanta Crossroads Mural Festival is set to kick off at noon on Saturday. The event is the culmination of local artists celebrating public art in the city.

The backdrop is a 20,000 square feet mural situated near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Humphries St. SW, and at the crossroads of Adairs Park, Pittsburgh, and Mechanicsville neighborhoods.

The festival will feature more than 30 local artists, makers, and food vendors.

The event will run until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

To learn more, visit ac-mf.com.