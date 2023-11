Image 1 of 64 ▼

Photos by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

The 2nd annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival took place on Nov. 5 at the Historic Oakland Cemetery.

Organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture, the event featured live entertainment, food, crafts, and decorated altars (or, ofrendas) paying tribute to family and friends who have passed away.