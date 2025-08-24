PHOTOS: 13th annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion | Pigeon Forge, TN

Image 1 of 100 ▼ Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion 2025 | Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

The Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion, which began 13 years ago, has grown from a small local meet-up into one of the largest Jeep gatherings in the country. Each year, nearly 50,000 people and more than 20,000 Jeeps, including many members of local Jeep clubs in Georgia, roll into Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for three days of off-road culture, trail rides, and community spirit.

The event features a massive vendor expo with more than 300 companies offering parts, accessories, and exclusive discounts, plus a "show and shine" competition where Jeep owners showcase their rides for trophies and bragging rights. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains, the invasion has become a must-attend event for Jeep enthusiasts and clubs from across the country.